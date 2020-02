Ten arrested in LaGrange drug bust

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): A drug bust in LaGrange County landed ten people behind bars yesterday.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers executed a search warrant for a home in a rural area just northwest of LaGrange at just past 3am, alongside officers from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Wolcottville Police Department, and Shipshewana Police Department.

They found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, a .40-caliber handgun, a shotgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Find a rundown of those arrested, and their charges, below:

-Jason K. Lowry:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

-Angela Sue Winans:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

-Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (level 2 felony), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (level 3 felony), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

-Jerod Devin Norris:

Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia.

-Gregory Allen Sickels:

Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor), and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

-Melissa Catherine Norris:

Possession of Methamphetamine (level 6 felony), Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Needle (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

-Jessica Ann Mathews:

Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

-Bradley Keith Carpenter:

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (level 6 felony), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).

-Jakob I. Speelman:

Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor) and Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor).

-Salvador Rodriguez Jr.:

Possession of Marijuana (class b misdemeanor), Visiting a Common Nuisance (class b misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).