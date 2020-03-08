Teen killed in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One teen is dead and two others are injured after a crash in rural DeKalb County last night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 4500 block of County Road 59 at about 6:55pm when the 16-year-old driver started to run off the road, over-corrected, and lost control. The vehicle slammed into a concrete sign and overturned.

A 14-year-old passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered a collapsed lung and a shoulder injury, while a 15-year-old in the back seat suffered some minor injuries to the head.

All three were wearing their seatbelts. Police believe the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.