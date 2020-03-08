Teen killed in DeKalb County crash

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Supplied/DeKalb County Sheriff)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One teen is dead and two others are injured after a crash in rural DeKalb County last night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 4500 block of County Road 59 at about 6:55pm when the 16-year-old driver started to run off the road, over-corrected, and lost control. The vehicle slammed into a concrete sign and overturned.

A 14-year-old passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered a collapsed lung and a shoulder injury, while a 15-year-old in the back seat suffered some minor injuries to the head.

All three were wearing their seatbelts. Police believe the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here