Teen killed in car vs. bike crash

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): A 13-year-old girl is dead after her bicycle was hit by a truck Wednesday morning in LaGrange.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News the crash happened on County Road 50 North, near 250 West, a few minutes before 8am, when a 2011 truck driven by a 37-year-old Middlebury man hit the girl.

Both were eastbound on 50 North and police say there were “environmental factors”, such as “blinding sunlight,” that were involved in the crash, which is still under investigation.

No charges have been filed.