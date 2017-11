FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former NFL player and Heisman-trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow will be the special guest for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Hope on February 15, 2018.

Tebow will be sharing his story of football and faith at 7 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

To register, go to www.indianafca.org/nightofhope to sign up for this free event.