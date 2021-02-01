Teachers pressure Holcomb for vaccine access

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb is getting some pressure from local teachers to give educators priority access to the coronavirus vaccines.

According to the Journal Gazette, three teachers’ unions in Allen County have sent Holcomb a letter asking to be included among those who have had access so far, including those ages 70 and up, plus medical staff and first responders.

They’re also asking Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter to set up a “vaccination standby list” so teachers can get access to doses that go unused each day.

State leaders say their current vaccine distribution strategy is the most sound.