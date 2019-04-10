Teachers hold “walk-in” for education funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Public Education allies held several demonstrations this morning outside of area schools.

The Fort Wayne Education Association’s Julie Hyndman tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the so-called “walk-in” demonstrations, held before classes started today, were to show support for more education funding and express their concerns with the current proposed state budget.

“Our educators are concerned with the current proposed state budget. Based on the budget proposal, Fort Wayne Community Schools won’t see sufficient budget increases to address student needs and increase teacher pay. We’re hosting the walk-in to bring attention to these issues and encourage parents and community members and leaders to contact their legislators to ask for more education funding.”

Teachers in communities across Indiana participated in the event.

Governor Holcomb is calling for a 2% increase per year in education funding, while some say that’s nowhere near enough.