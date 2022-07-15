Teacher Shortage Issues Continue In Indiana Amid New School Year Approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Schools across Indiana are still struggling to fill open teaching positions ahead of the upcoming school year, which is just weeks away for many Hoosier school districts. There are more than 2,300 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). The state agency’s online job board indicates an additional 1,300 open student support positions, including school counselors, classroom aides and cafeteria employees.

Tim McRoberts, associate executive director of the Indiana Association of School Principals, told Inside INdiana Business that low teacher pay is a main driver for the shortage. He also pointed to a low “appreciation for teachers,” and a need to address educator workloads. The average teacher salary for Indiana teachers was roughly $53,000 during the 2020-21 school year, which lags behind neighboring states, according to data from the National Education Association.