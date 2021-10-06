Teacher shortage could lead to FWCS e-learning schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Staffing shortages may force Fort Wayne Community Schools to use e-learning in the near future in a type of “rolling blackout” scenario.

Superintendent Mark Daniel announced on a Facebook Livestream yesterday that in addition to being short dozens of bus drivers, the district is also facing a major substitute teacher shortage:

“We have shortages in every area… teachers are double-timing.”

Daniel adds that the school district has been offering bonuses to try and get former teachers to come back, but that hasn’t been very successful. He also said they might ask the City of Fort Wayne for help.

