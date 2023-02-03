Taylor University to launch nursing program with Parkview

UPLAND, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Taylor University and Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health are establishing a partnership that will expand the university’s healthcare programs and help address the state’s nursing shortage. The partners say the strategic agreement will create a nursing program on Taylor’s campus, while Parkview will provide clinical site access for future nursing students at its 19 locations.

As part of the agreement, Parkview is providing classroom space and equipment, as well as funding the dean of nursing and clinical nursing instructor positions and investing additional capital towards the program launch.

“Parkview Health and Taylor University share a culture of excellence,” said Dena Jacquay, chief administrative officer of Parkview Health. “Working together, we’re creating a partnership that gives students at Taylor a distinguished, quality education enriched with hands-on training from our experienced, compassionate caregivers. We are excited to play a key role with Taylor in this opportunity to develop more nurses for this region.”

Taylor currently offers pre-nursing classes and says students who matriculate this fall can pursue and complete its nursing degree.

“We are excited to partner with Taylor University and play a key role in the launch of this new program,” said Juli Johnson, chief nursing executive of Parkview Health. “This strategic initiative will help meet the increased demand for skilled, dedicated nurses, benefitting our entire region. Parkview is proud to develop and support Taylor nursing students, helping to launch their careers as Parkview nurses.”

In addition, Taylor says students who choose to work as a Parkview nurse will be eligible for Parkview’s student loan payback program, which provides up to $30,000 in student loan payoff in exchange for an ongoing work commitment.

The program is pending accreditation approval and is scheduled to formally commence in 2024.