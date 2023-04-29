Taylor University receives largest gift in its 177-year history

UPLAND, Ind. (WOWO) – Taylor University has received the largest gift in its 177-year history.

The university announced Friday evening that had received an anonymous $20 million gift that will allow the school to extend its reach to even more students.

It will be used to launch what the university calls its most aggressive scholarship challenge the institution has ever pursued, with every gift being matched dollar for dollar.

The endeavor is named the 10:10 Scholarship Challenge and comes in a fiscal year where the university had already broken records for fundraising.