Taylor University ranks second in Best Regional Colleges

UPLAND, Ind. (WOWO) – Taylor University ranked number two in Best Regional Colleges by a U.S. News & World Report survey.

The ranking marks the 21st consecutive year Taylor University has been listed in the region’s top three, and the 10th straight year the university was number one in the Midwest.

Rankings were determined by graduation and retention rates, peer assessment of excellence, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance, and alumni giving.

Among the Midwest college rankings, Taylor ranked first in freshman retention rate, and second for graduation rate and the ability to attract freshmen from the top 25% of their high school class.

Taylor also ranked number one in the Midwest in the survey Best Undergraduate Teaching, and ranked on a U.S. News list of schools with the highest number of international students.

The top five in the Midwest region were:

Calvin College (Mich.)(100 points) Taylor University (Ind.)(98 points) Augustana University (SD)(91 points) Ohio Northern University (Ohio)(89 points) College of the Ozarks (Mo.)(89 points)

A complete list of the U.S. News & World Report rankings is available online at usnews.com.