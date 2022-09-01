Taylor University breaks ground on film, media, entrepreneurship facility

UPLAND, Ind. (Press Release) – Taylor University broke ground today on its newest academic building, the Horne Academic Center.

The Horne Academic Center will house Taylor’s growing Film and Media program, a program with over 700 external awards and distinguished graduates who are transforming the film and television industry with their work. The new facility will also have dedicated space to support Taylor’s educational offerings in entrepreneurship, a growing area of focus for the University.

The estimated 45,000-square-foot facility, with an estimated cost of $25 million – all privately raised dollars – will begin construction this fall with occupancy expected August 1, 2024. Taylor officials said funding included lead gifts from Taylor graduate Dee Horne; Fort Wayne entrepreneurs and founders of Sweetwater, Chuck and Lisa Surack; innovators Ken and Virginia Cornwall; and an anonymous major gift. Financial support from countless other alumni and friends of the University also contributed to the project.

“The groundbreaking for the Horne Academic Center marks a significant moment in the 176-year history of Taylor University,” said Taylor President, D. Michael Lindsay. “We are genuinely grateful to those whose sacrificial and visionary giving made this state-of-the-art facility possible. At Taylor, we intentionally invest resources to enable our students to achieve bold goals and actively pursue God’s calling in their life.”

Lindsay also said the Horne facility will enhance the vibrant northwest corner of campus, already home to the LaRita R. Boren Campus Center, and the fine arts complex comprised of the Metcalf Visual Arts Center, the Rupp Communications Center, and the Smith-Hermanson Music Center.