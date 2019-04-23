Target recalls wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Popular retailer Target is recalling half a million toy vehicles over a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the “Bullseye’s Playground” branded wooden toy vehicles.

They were sold individually and in an 8-pack assortment. There have been four reports of the wheels detaching, presenting a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported.

If you have any of these toys in your home, take them away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.