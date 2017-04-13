UPDATE: Tanker flips on I-69 spilling ethanol, ONE LANE of I-69 OPEN near Muncie

UPDATE:

I-69 Right Lane Now Open North and South Bound https://t.co/c9YoK3wOrO — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) April 13, 2017

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): I-69 is closed in both directors at mile marker 238 near Munice, after a semi-tanker rolled over into a median early Thursday.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to investigate and due to the tanker leaking ethanol, it was decided to shut down I-69 in both directions. Officers with the Indiana State Police Department tell WOWO News, the interstate is expected to be closed for “several more hours.”

Traffic is being exited off onto SR67 at the Daleville exit 234, and south bound traffic is being exited off at SR 332, exit 241. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to find alternate routes.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, Jacob Morrisett, 35, of Tipton, out of the truck and uninjured.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Morrisett lost control of the truck after it drifted off the right side of the road. He over steered to the left, with the tanker going off the left berm and rolling into the median.