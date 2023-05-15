FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Weeds or grass are to be no taller than nine inches as the City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program begins.

Reports of high grass or weeds that exceed nine inches will be accepted. The public should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation. Individuals reporting a violation must have the property’s address to register the concern.

The program not only addresses the tall grass concerns but also prevents other issues such as noxious vegetation, rodents, insects and illegal dumping.

Inspectors take date-stamped electronic photos and post a placard on the cited property when determining a violation. As a courtesy, an abate notice is mailed to the owner on record, who then has five days to correct the violation. After five days, the City’s mowing contractors will inspect the property to ensure it is in compliance. If not, they will mow and take date-stamped before- and- after photos. The owner will then be charged for the mowing; if the invoice is not paid within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.