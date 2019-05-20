FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you have tall grass or weeds on your property, you can report them to the City of Fort Wayne beginning today.

The City’s Tall Grass and Weed Program kicks off today.

Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

Residents can report high grass or weeds that exceed nine inches by calling 311 or (260) 427-8311. Online reports can be filed at CityofFortWayne.org.

If inspectors determine there is a violation, they will take date-stamped electronic photos and place a postcard on the cited property. The resident will have five days to fix the issue before being charged a fine by the City.