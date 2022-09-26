Taiwan Buys More U.S. Ag

The Taiwan Agricultural Trade Mission signed letters of intent to buy more than a 100 million bushels of U.S. soybeans and 59 million bushels of corn over the next two years – worth close to three billion dollars. The pledge comes amid increasing China-Taiwan and China-U.S. tensions and decades of lobbying by Taiwan for a free trade deal with the United States…. And support is building on Capitol Hill like this from California Democrat Judy Chu… “Congress should exercise our constitutional authority to pursue a bilateral FTA with Taiwan.”

Chu’s support is noteworthy because as a democrat her stand breaks ranks with the Biden administrations position against creating more bilateral free trade deals. Taiwan imported almost $4 billion worth of U.S. farm goods last year, while China—the largest buyer of U.S. corn and soybeans, bought over $19 billion dollars worth.