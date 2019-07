SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO): A Syracuse man will spend three years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

After that, 55-year-old Ronald Hensley will spend two years on probation and register as a sex offender. He was charged with child molesting in February after calling the police on himself.

He told investigators his victims were ages 6, 8, and 9 when the crimes took place.

Hensley is never allowed to be alone with anyone under the age of 18 again.