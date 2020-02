FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Part of a big expansion for Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne is complete.

The music instrument and pro audio retailer will officially open a new $52-million warehouse this morning. A special ceremony is planned for 9 am.

It’s part of expansion plans announced back in 2018 that also include a new conference center and banquet hall; you can read more on those here.

Company officials say once everything’s wrapped up in summer 2021, they’ll have created 1,000 jobs.