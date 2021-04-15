Sweetwater vaccinating staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater is now a mass vaccination site for its employees.

The music instrument and audio gear retailer says it has been approved by the state to administer the Moderna vaccine to its workers.

The Indiana State Department of Health says all Indiana companies with 1,000 or more employees can conduct on-site vaccination clinics. Sweetwater has more than 2,000.

All Sweetwater employees, including those at its subsidiaries and affiliated contractors, can receive the vaccine at Sweetwater’s main campus.

In addition to employees, the company says it will offer the vaccine to employees’ spouses and dependents over the age of 18.

The company adds that the vaccine is not mandatory.