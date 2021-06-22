Sweetwater to open new music store today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new music store opening on the Sweetwater Sound campus in Fort Wayne today should be a sweet sound to music lovers’ ears.

Sweetwater’s new music store is more than three times the size of its previous store and will create 15 jobs, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The music instrument and audio gear retailer says the 44,000-square-foot store includes separate demo rooms for all types of instruments, as well as the world’s largest guitar pedal display.

The company has also moved its band and orchestra retailer, Mynett Music, to the new store and renamed it Sweetwater Band & Orchestra.