Sweetwater to present outdoor concert series at Performance Pavilion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Beginning late this month and lasting through October, Sweetwater will present a series of outdoor concerts at its new Performance Pavilion.

The pavilion was recently added to the Sweetwater campus and features a state-of-the-art sound system, free parking and air-conditioned restrooms.

The first concert is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. Rusted Root will perform with special guest Earphorik.

Adrian Belew’s Power Trio will perform with opening act Spock’s Beard on Friday, September 8, Carl Palmer will present a tribute “ELP Legacy” on Thursday, September 28.

More events will be scheduled soon, and tickets can be purchased at etix.com.