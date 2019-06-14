Sweetwater prepares for their 18th Annual GearFest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Sweetwater has announced their schedule for GearFest 2019.

The event will feature performances and panel discussions, along with widely reputable music vendors debuting some new gear. Highlights include entertainment events, musical demonstrations, over 200 seminars, hourly giveaways of free gear and a musicians’ flea market.

GearFest last year, saw attendees from every state in America as well as countries from around the world including Australia, Germany, India and Brazil. This year, GearFest is expected to attract more than 15,000 people.

In attendance will be some notable performers and producers. They will be continuously hosting workshops of five separate stages.

Some of the artists include:

Steve Vai – Guitarist Virtuoso/Composer – Solo Artist, Frank Zappa

Dennis Chambers – Drummer – Santana, John McLaughlin

Eric Johnson – Guitarist – Solo Artist

Sylvia Massy – Producer/Engineer – Tool, System of a Down, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder – Mandolinist Virtuoso – Solo Artist, Emmylou Harris

Attendees will also be able to catch the Customer Appreciation Concert which will feature Sweetwater’s house band, the Sweetwater All Stars and will be joined by special guests.

This year’s GearFest will be different than last year as fans can now access this year’s event schedule and register for free attendance via Sweetwater’s GearFest 2019 website or app. GearFest is open to the public which is not a normal thing for trade-shows in the music industry.

Chuck Surack, Sweetwater Founder and President, said “We are excited to welcome people from all over the world to our campus. It’s a chance for them to meet and learn from some of the most talented musicians and producers in the business and see the latest and greatest instruments and gear directly from the vendors, and it’s also an opportunity for us to share our passion with and show our appreciation for our customers. There’s no other festival like it.”

GearFest 2019 is set to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 at Sweetwater’s headquarters located at 5501 U.S. Hwy 30 W, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Anyone interested in viewing the entire schedule of events for GearFest 2019, click here.