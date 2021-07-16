Sweetwater launches publishing division

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater Sound has launched Sweetwater Publishing, which it says will bring the most up-to-date information to the musical community. The online musical equipment retailer says the publishing arm is partnering with author and musician Craig Anderton on a new type of e-book software.

Sweetwater Publishing says the software ensures that downloadable e-books are updated periodically with the most current information. Users who download an e-book, the company says, will be upgraded to the latest version for free and new customers are guaranteed to get the latest version of an e-book.

“Sweetwater is committed to making sure that all musicians can make the most out of today’s technology,” said Sweetwater Chief Executive Officer Chuck Surack. “We don’t just want to be a place for them to buy gear, but a resource for them to make incredible music with it. We hope the modern approach Sweetwater Publishing brings to affordable, timely print books and eBooks will enrich and influence the lives of musicians so that they can have more satisfying musical experiences.”

Sweetwater Publishing has already published three e-books with Anderton and plans to release several more by the end of the year.