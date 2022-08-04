Sweetwater launches market for used gear

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater is expanding its lineup of musical instruments and equipment. The company launched The Sweetwater Gear Exchange, a marketplace for buying and selling used gear.

Sweetwater says the exchange gives sellers the opportunity to create their own customized storefront. Sellers can create listings that include photos of the instruments and gear they no longer need or want.

The music retailer says there are currently zero seller fees incurred when the seller chooses a Sweetwater gift card as the form of payment.

“Being avid music makers ourselves, we know how real the connection can be between the musician and their gear. It goes beyond just being an instrument and becomes an extension of the artist. Whether it’s someone’s first guitar or an old recording interface, every piece of gear has a story. The Gear Exchange provides music makers and gearheads the opportunity to find a common place to buy and sell items, sharing the remarkable stories behind each unique piece,” said David Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer at Sweetwater. “We are excited to provide a new forum for artists to find the perfect equipment to make the music they love.”

Sweetwater says it has implemented fraud prevention measures to maintain safety to the seller and buyer. There will be badges available on the storefront pages showcasing how long Gear Exchange sellers have been verified Sweetwater customers.

Click here to learn more about the exchange.