Sweetwater expands distribution operations west

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater says it will open a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. It is the company’s first fulfillment facility outside of Allen County.

The musical instrument and audio equipment e-commerce retailer says the operations in Arizona will speed up deliveries to the western U.S.

“The opening of this new fulfillment center is one more way for us to provide the exceptional experience our customers have come to know and love,” said President & CEO John Hopkins. “Those who live in the western part of the country often have to wait several days for their orders to arrive from our facility in Indiana. This will change that dramatically.”

The company says it will be integrating state-of the-art technology into the new facility to improve shipping efficiency.

Sweetwater says it will begin hiring to fill as many as 165 positions this summer. The Arizona fulfillment center should be operational by October.​