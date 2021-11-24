Sutter warns of increasing COVID cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): COVID-19 cases in Allen County are surging right ahead of holiday travel.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter tells the Journal Gazette the county’s current average daily case rate is 273, which is the highest daily count since January, and hospital admissions are rising.

Sutter says seniors and those with weakened immune systems are among the most at-risk, especially so if they’re not vaccinated, so you should take precautions like wearing a mask or using social distancing.

According to the statewide tracking map, Allen County’s seven-day positivity rate is just over 13% as of this writing.