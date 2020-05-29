Sutter named new Allen County Health Commissioner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Health Department has named a new health commissioner to take over for the retiring Dr. Deborah McMahan.

Dr. Matthew Sutter was appointed Thursday in a unanimous vote by the department’s executive board, with a tentative start date of June 15th.

Sutter is a practicing emergency medicine physician with more than 25 years of healthcare, public safety, and leadership experience in northeast Indiana. McMahon is retiring from the post, which she’s held since 2000, on June 5th.

With her departure, the role becomes a part-time position. The Department also plans to hire another part-time doctor in the near future to handle clinical needs and work alongside full-time medical staff in the Department’s clinical settings, seeing patients one to two days per week.

“I want to thank the board for appointing me to such an important role during this global crisis,” Sutter said. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work with such an effective team. Dr. McMahan has done an amazing job building up public health, and I hope to continue that legacy in our community.”