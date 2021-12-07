Sutter: County to be back in “red” for COVID spread

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County’s COVID cases are back in the danger zone.

“We will be in red this week most likely. As of the weekend we were 15.1%, that puts us in the red on Wednesday (when the ISDH updates its statewide map),” says Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter, speaking on Mayor Tom Henry’s podcast earlier this week.

Sutter added that at this point it seems like people have made up their minds on whether or not they’ll take precautions, but he also adds he doesn’t think they realize how strained local hospitals are right now:

“What I don’t think people now is how bad hospitals are right now. The hospitals are really feeling the strain, the COVID numbers keep coming up, (and) we are ahead of the rest of the state by about a week or two.”

Sutter says the “vast majority” of those being admitted to local hospitals as well as those being placed on ventilators or dying are unvaccinated.