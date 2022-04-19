Sutter announces he will step down as health commissioner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Dr. Matthew Sutter announced to board members that he plans to step down as Allen County Health Commissioner.

The announcement came during the Allen County Board of Health meeting Monday evening. Sutter has asked the board to start the search for a replacement.

Sutter replaced Dr. Deborah McMahan when she retired after holding the commissioner position for 20 years. He said he took the position to help get Allen County “through the emergency phase of COVID.” According to our partners in news at ABC 21, Sutter says he has an increased amount of responsibilities in the private sector.

According to Sutter, his intention is to retire from public service this summer, possibly in July.

Sutter is the Chief Medical Officer at IU Health in Fort Wayne, which is currently going through a major expansion.