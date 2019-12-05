“Suspicious package” prompts bomb squad response

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police investigated a report of a suspicious package this morning.

A police spokesperson tells WOWO News officers were called at about 7:30am today to the Marathon gas station at Hobson and Coliseum on reports of suspicious activity.

A customer had found a “suspicious package” near a gas pump. Officers gave the “all clear” shortly after 9am, saying the package, which was a small blue box with a white ribbon on it, resembling a holiday gift was not a threat.

Now they’re looking at surveillance video to find out who left the package and what their intent was.