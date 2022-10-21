Suspects Arrested In Thursday Morning Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne have made an arrest in regards to a shooting that happened Thursday Morning. It was at around 6 P.M. when Police arrested two individuals involved in the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive early Thursday Morning. Among those arrested was Riley Irving, along with one juvenile who were taken into custody. Both Irving and the juvenile were charged with Attempted Murder, Robbery (Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury), and Kidnapping. The initial call from police came Thursday morning to the Black Pine Flats apartments after neighbors heard gunshots. Authorities found the victim, a man, with very serious injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time. Further details in the shooting remain under investigation.