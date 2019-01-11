Suspect’s arrest draws comparison to Delphi case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Could a man arrested in Randolph County for child molestation be connected to the unsolved murders of two teen girls in Delphi?

Police arrested 46-year-old Charles Eldridge earlier this week on child molestation charges after he was caught by a sting operation.

Now WTHR in Indianapolis reports the man’s case has been forwarded to the FBI after many started noticing similarities between Eldridge and the police sketch of the suspect in the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, whose bodies were found off a hiking trail on Valentine’s Day 2017.

The FBI says it’s too early to make a connection but adds they are investigating.