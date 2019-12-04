Suspect sought after attempted bank robbery in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Warsaw Police are seeking information on a suspect following an attempted bank robbery at Indiana Lakes Federal Credit Union.

Detective Sergeant Brad Kellar says they responded just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to the bank located at the corner of Winona Avenue and Detroit Street.

Kellar says they believe the suspect is the same one that was involved with the robbery at First Federal Savings Bank on November 12th, just two blocks away. The description of the suspect is a male in his 20’s with a slender build.

No money was handed over and the suspect fled on foot.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Warsaw Police Department.