Suspect in custody in active shooter scene at Virginia Beach municipal complex: reports

VIRGINIA, (FOX NEWS) – Police were responding to an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said via social media they believed there was just one shooter, who’d been taken into custody by the time of publication. There were multiple injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The shooting occurred in Building 2 of the center on Friday afternoon. It houses departments such as planning, public works and public utilities, and employees were seen exiting the building in tears, with some in need of medical assistance, according to reports by Fox News affiliate WAVY News 10.