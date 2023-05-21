Suspect in custody after early morning shooting in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning in Garrett.

It started around 1:53 A.M. when officers from the Garrett Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of North Randolph Street on a report of a shooting.

After officers arrived, they found four bullet holes in parked vehicles. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Upon investigation, it was decided that shots were fired from a vehicle and a suspect was developed.

A suspect was taken into custody within 45 minutes and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. The suspect is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Pointing a Loaded Firearm, and two counts of Criminal Mischief.

The Garrett Police Department was aided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, and the Avilla Police Department.

The charges listed were used as probable cause for arrest. Actual charges will be decided by the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office upon further review of the case.

A possible link to the case is an arrest made around 4:53 A.M. of 26-year-old Quanah Plowman of Avilla, by the Garrett Police Department. Plowman was arrested and is facing a charge of Attempted Murder.