Suspect bites Fort Wayne Police officers during arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 49-year-old man is in custody after biting two Fort Wayne Police officers during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Friday night at around 10:45pm at the intersection of Hanna and Oxford streets. Police tried to pull over a gray vehicle driven by 49-year-old Tracy Thomas, who had been a suspect in an earlier investigation that involved threats and intimidation with a firearm.

When Thomas pulled over, he refused to get out of his car, and when officers tried to remove him from it, he fought back, eventually biting one detective on the forearm and another on the hand.

Police later found a fully-loaded .45 pistol under his seat in the car. Thomas is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning any guns. He was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, resisting law enforcement, and battery to a law enforcement officer.

The two bitten offers received medical attention for their wounds.