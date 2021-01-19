Suspect accidentally shoots self during attempted break-in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after shooting himself in a failed break-in at a home on the north side of Fort Wayne.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, he and another man were caught on a doorbell camera trying to kick in the front door of a home, when the gun in his pocket went off, shooting him in the thigh.

They took off, but the man with the gunshot wound ended up at a nearby hospital, where he was arrested by Fort Wayne police.

Detectives are reviewing the video to try and identify the man’s partner.