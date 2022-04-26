Surack To Receive Honorary Degree At Trine University Commencement

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A Northeast Indiana college is set to present one of the areas most prominent business icons with an honorary degree. Trine University will present an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Chuck Surack, founder and chairman of the board for Sweetwater, during its Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7. In 1979, Surack founded Sweetwater which has gone on to become the top online retailer of music instruments and pro-audio equipment in the United States, employing more than 1,800 team members focused on serving more than one million customers each year. Surack is the son of Jim Surack, who was a graduate of Tri-State College (now Trine University) back in 1956.