Surack Family Foundation Pledges $3 Million To Trine Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Trine University has received a $3 million pledge from the Surack Family Foundation toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the approximately 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility which was announced in June. The facility will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack is the son of 1956 Tri-State College (now Trine University) graduate Jim Surack. Opening in fall 2024, the approximately $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus, developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students.