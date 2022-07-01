Supreme Court Sends Indiana Abortion Law Back To Circuit Court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower court’s ruling Thursday in a case regarding an Indiana law that requires parents to be notified when a minor seeks an abortion. According to The Journal Gazette, the high court sent the case back to the federal Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals “for further consideration in light of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization” – last week’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita offered a statement on the measure.

“Following the landmark Dobbs decision, we eagerly anticipate clearer paths for Indiana’s commonsense laws protecting unborn children and their mothers,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said. “We are grateful for the new day that has dawned, and we will remain steadfast in our fight for life.”

The ACLU of Indiana and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Indiana have also released a joint statement in response to the decision by the court, calling the law “cruel and misguided.”