Supply Chain Issues Continue To Plague General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly Plant Production

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Issues are continuing for one of America’s biggest auto manufacturers. The global shortage of computer chips and other parts forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. Fort Wayne’s GM assembly plant has been affected by the chip shortage numerous times over the last year. Most recently, the automaker paused production for two weeks in April. A spokesperson for the automaker tells Inside INdiana Business that while specific numbers cannot be disclosed, some of the vehicles that are awaiting chips were built at the Fort Wayne plant. The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM’s total sales from April through June. The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago.