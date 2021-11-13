Super Shot to have first permanent location thanks to AEP donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based organization that provides immunizations to children and those who may not be able to otherwise afford them is getting a shot in the arm of its own.

The AEP Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, has donated $100,000 to Super Shot for use in making renovations to an existing building at the intersection of

Hobson Road and Lake Avenue, near Parkview Health, giving the organization its first permanent home. They have been offering immunizations at donated locations.

“Super Shot is incredibly grateful to have the support of the AEP Foundation and Indiana Michigan Power,” said executive director Connie Heflin. “Their commitment to our Building the Heart of Community Health campaign will provide health equity, expand services, and create a permanent home for Super Shot where more families can receive

life-saving immunizations. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of vaccines in preventing potentially devastating illness in families and communities. This donation will help Super Shot create a healthier community and protect thousands of northeast Indiana children and adults against disease.”

The renovated building will have a family-friendly accessible vaccination center, educational outreach services, and community partnership opportunities.

The donation will also help Super Shot double its services from 20,000 families to 40,000 by the end of 2022.

“The AEP Foundation and Indiana Michigan Power are focused on enriching the lives of our

communities and customers,” said I&M Community Affairs manager Kelly Rentschler. “With the donation, we will partner to help ensure our customers have the necessities to build successful and healthy lives.”