Sunday Severe Weather Leaves Several Without Power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mother Nature has left several people still in the dark following a round of Sunday storms. Officials with Indiana Michigan Power report that a little over 400 customers are still in the dark following the storms that ripped through the area Sunday afternoon. Across Allen County, the brunt of the weather was witnessed by the Northern part of the city as well as in DeKalb County. According to a release from I&M, crews are working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, however officials do say that potential stormy weather could hamper restoration times or cause additional outages.