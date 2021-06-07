Sunday Night Stabbing In Fort Wayne Leaves One Man Injured

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 9:56 P.M. Sunday, Fort Wayne Police responded to the 2400 block of Ormsby St. in regards to a stabbing. The initial call was by a man who told 911 officers that he had been stabbed in the back and that his girlfriend’s son was the one who did it. The male victim was then later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation of the scene indicated that the victim who was stabbed got into a domestic altercation with his girlfriend. The girlfriend’s son who is believed to have stabbed the man is a juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation.