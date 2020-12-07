Sunday afternoon fire ends in one fatality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead as a result of a house fire that occurred just north of downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a residential fire at around 2:37 p.m. on the 1400 block of Oneida Street.  After arriving, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the home.  Crews attacked the fire from the inside while trying to search for people.

A fire was found in the living room as well as a victim.  Firefighters had the fire under control in eight minutes.  The home sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

The victim died as a result of the fire.

This fire is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

