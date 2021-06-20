Sunday Afternoon Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday Afternoon at approximately 3:14 P.M. Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident on State Route 3 near County Road 61. It is there where they found 18-year-old Briana Campbell of Fort Wayne was traveling north when 19-year-old Madison Boesch of Cecil, OH was traveling south and attempting to turn east on to CR 68.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department, Boesch did not yield to Campbell when turning east on to CR 68 which caused caused Campbell to hit Boesch in the side.

Campbell complained of an injury to her wrist to medical officials on scene, while Boesch and her passenger in were not injured.