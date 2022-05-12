Summer Road Projects Set To Begin For INDOT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Warm weather means road construction and this summer will be no different as officials from Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say more closures will begin soon for the ongoing interchange improvement project at I-69 and Coldwater Road. Beginning on or after May 16, the left lanes of I-69 will be closed in both directions under the bridge for about three to four weeks. After that, the right lanes of I-69 in both directions will also be closed for about three to four weeks. There will be a work zone speed limit of 55 mph in place. INDOT says all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The $9.7 million project kicked off in March and is expected to last until November.

Other work is set to begin on the interchange on or after March 14 on the shoulders and median of Coldwater Road between Washington Center and Cook Roads, officials say. The intersection of Ludwig Road will be a right turn only and northbound Coldwater Road will not have access to westbound Ludwig Road.