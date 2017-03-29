Sultan found guilty of 2015 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County jury today found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder and attempted murder, related to an October 2015 shooting.

It took just hours for the jury to find Hozyfa Sultan guilty of the murder of Brandon Washington and the attempted murder of MyKell Montgomery.

Our Partners in News at 21Alive report that both the prosecution and defense focused on Montgomery’s testimony, with prosecutors saying his honesty was the key, while the defense claims he withheld information until given cash and protection.

Sultan was arrested in Atlanta in November 2015. Washington’s body was found inside a home on Plaza Drive.