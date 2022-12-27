Sub $3 Gasoline, A Christmas Gift To Many

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17.5 cents per gallon, bringing much relief to many who traveled by car over the holiday weekend. The average price of gas for a gallon of regular stands at $2.92/gallon, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.75/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.10/gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.29/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today while the national average price of diesel has also fallen, down 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.